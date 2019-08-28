The 2019 Storm is one to remember

The storm Saturday night in Newberry was intense, scary and historic. The wind blew furiously, trees fell and hail banged. There was so much lightning that people in Greenville, Anderson and Columbia reported seeing lightning from the Newberry storm.

The National Weather Service estimated winds hit 85-95 mph and officially called it a downburst. It was the worst storm in Newberry since the 1984 tornado. Thankfully, no one was injured Saturday from the storm.

With the majority of the City of Newberry without power and with trees down throughout town, the city staff responded phenomenally. Utility staff worked through the night and through Sunday to restore electric service, which is a very difficult job. The public works department cut fallen trees and cleared debris with great skill. Policemen and firemen checked on the safety of city residents, including those who had trees and debris hit their homes. Other city staff jumped in to help with a total of about 100 city staff involved in storm restoration efforts. We applaud them for their outstanding work.

The Sheriff’s Office, county staff, SCDOT, and many others responded to the storm in the city. We thank them for their service. Clinton and Laurens sent electric linemen crews to Newberry to help restore power. Early Sunday morning, City Manager Matt DeWitt and Utility Director Tim Baker smartly called in electric crews from a North Carolina firm that specializes in storm response. The combined efforts of the many linemen restored power quickly, especially considering the numerous downed lines that had to be repaired.

Talking to one of the North Carolina lineman Sunday night, he told me he had worked in the aftermath of numerous hurricanes, including Katrina where he worked five weeks — and people weren’t that nice. I told him I hoped everyone in Newberry was nice on Sunday. He said, “Oh, yeah. Everybody here is nice. But everybody is always nice the first day. About day four or five without power, they tend to get sour.”

I’m glad we didn’t get to that point in Newberry.

I was impressed by the numerous humanitarian efforts. Neighbors helped neighbors throughout Newberry. The American Red Cross was in Newberry checking on people with damaged homes and passing out water and other supplies. Multiple church groups helped clean-up properties damaged by fallen trees. Local restaurants cooked food for the city staff and other workers.

The city opened the Firehouse Conference Center Sunday afternoon as a “cooling station” with air conditioning and about 70 residents stopped in. One mother returned home to get crayons and coloring pages for the numerous children who were there. The afternoon reminded me that crayons and the Disney Channel will keep children happy for a good while.

City staff is now cleaning up from the storm and repairing things that were broken. The city temporarily closed six parks as we make sure there are no hazards. The playground at Gallman Park will be replaced as it was crushed by a fallen tree, and there are repairs to be made at Mollohon Park from a fallen tree also.

The city would like to thank the citizens of Newberry for their response to the storm. Citizens were patient and kind. Those are two good things I will remember from the 2019 storm.

Foster Senn Contributing Columnist

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.

