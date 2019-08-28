NEWBERRY — The NEC WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification) Chapter donated $500 to the local community school supplies drive. Wire Coordinator Debra Shaw said, “There are many students who don’t have what they need to be successful in the classroom. Our chapter is honored to assist in this effort.” This is just one more way the chapter can make a difference in the lives of others and brighten a child’s school year.

Pictured, left to right: Maghan Belcher, Deirdre Murphy, John Glasgow, Debra Shaw and Linda Lever. Courtesy photo