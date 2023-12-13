ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Take it easy this week, Aries. You may need to coast for a little bit rather than racing that car around every turn. Enjoy all the simple things you can do and cherish the memories.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, if you cannot be yourself with your friends, then with whom? Let down your defenses and do what you want this week, especially if you are celebrating at a social event. No one will be judging.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, devote some time to planning your vision of the future, rather than just focusing on the work in front of you. It is wise to be planning months ahead to set yourself up for success.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Others may tell you to get your head out of the clouds, Cancer, but you can leave it right there. It pays to dream a little because you never know when great ideas will come to you.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Put your emotions first, Leo. Rather than thinking with your head, you need to think with your heart. You have to trust your gut and make decisions based on intuition right now.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, empathy will come very easily to you this week, when you can easily put yourself in someone else’s shoes and know just what they are feeling. Continue to support your friends.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Motivations may be running low right now regarding improving your health, Libra. You can start thinking of strategies to put into effect for New Year’s resolutions.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Try to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground this week, Scorpio. Various distractions are trying to knock you off course, but you don’t have time for that now.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

You need to put family first right now, Sagittarius. Every other thing that is in your orbit should take a back seat to familial obligations and the needs of loved ones.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, a conversation with a neighbor or colleague can begin on a casual note and then grow into something much more profound. Always keep your eyes open to possibilities.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

There are more ways to increase your income without having to resort to backbreaking work, Aquarius. Look around to explore the possibilities that might be out there.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, rather than trying to fit in this week, march to the beat of your own drummer. You’ll soon find a squad who thinks similarly to you. Then you can enjoy longlasting friendship.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

DECEMBER 10

Melissa Roxburgh, Actress (31)

DECEMBER 11

Hailee Steinfeld, Actress (27)

DECEMBER 12

Dionne Warwick, Singer (83)

DECEMBER 13

Taylor Swift, Singer (34)

DECEMBER 14

Vanessa Hudgens, Actress (35)

DECEMBER 15

Keylor Navas, Athlete (37)

DECEMBER 16

Krysten Ritter, Actress (42)