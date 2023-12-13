NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING PRIOR TO FINAL ACTION BY THE COUNTY COUNCIL OF NEWBERRY COUNTY TO ENTER INTO AN ORDINANCE.

Notice is hereby given by the County Council of Newberry County (the “County Council”) that a public hearing for the below-referenced Ordinance will be held at the Council Chambers of the County Council, Courthouse Annex, 1309 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108, at 6:00 p.m. on January 3, 2024, in conjunction with a regularly scheduled meeting of the County Council. Such Ordinance is titled as follows: “ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN NEWBERRY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS, LLC PROVIDING FOR A PAYMENT OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAXES, PROVIDING SPECIAL SOURCE REVENUE CREDITS, AND AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO THE MASTER AGREEMENT GOVERNING THE GREENWOOD-NEWBERRY INDUSTRIAL PARK TO PROVIDE FOR THE ADDITION OF PROPERTY AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.”

Subject to the normal rules of County Council regarding appearances, members of the public are invited to attend and make comment concerning the proposed Ordinance.

If special accommodations are needed to participate in the public hearing, contact the Newberry County Council office at 803-321-2100 at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date.

By order of the County Council of Newberry County, South Carolina.