NEWBERRY — Kirk Atwood, a United States Army veteran, won the hole-in-one prize, a Gravely Atlas side-by-side all terrain vehicle provided by Tony Hedgepath, during the 36th Annual Educators’ Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament on November 10, 2023.

“Hit one about 170 yards and went up and said ‘My ball landed in the green,’” Atwood said, recounting the moment he learned he hit the hole-in-one on. “And I’m thinking ‘Where is it,’ since it usually rolls off.”

Atwood, who’s played golf for 30 years, said he had never hit a hole-in-one and learning he did was a fantastic feeling.

“The guy who watched me said ‘I think it went in the hole.” I went over there and there it was! I picked it up yelling and screaming and then carried on,” said Atwood. “It’s just a good feeling. I really didn’t know I won a big prize or anything, I was just feeling good about the hole-in-one. When you play golf like that and you get something, it’s just fantastic.”

Although he was excited about the vehicle, he said that hitting an ace was the real prize.

“The present is one thing, but just the excitement of getting a hole-in-one, I mean, how often does that happen?” He said. “My wife said ‘What are you smiling about, you can’t stop smiling.’ I said ‘You’re not gonna believe this, but I hit a hole-in-one.’”

Along with the vehicle, Atwood won a total of $1,200 in clothing.

“I’ll just say praise the Lord,” he said. “I got a hole-in-one and that’s all I need. Don’t ever need to get another one and I’m happy.”

The last hole-in-one winner was Terry Wilbanks in 2015, who won a set of clubs and a Kindle Fire.