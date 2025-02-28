COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves delivered a series of impressive performances at the USC Invite, setting personal bests and securing top finishes in a highly competitive field.

Sprints & Hurdles

Jamari Bennett led the Wolves in the men’s 60m dash, clocking 7.02 seconds to place 14th overall, while Ja Narris Hillman followed with a personal-best 7.09 seconds. On the women’s side, Leiyana Rose ran 8.09 seconds, and Meah Jackson finished close behind at 8.13 seconds.

In the 200m dash, Shamar Brown impressed with a personal-best 22.29 seconds, earning him 13th place, while Bennett doubled back with a 23.01-second finish. For the women, Nia Quimby recorded a season-best 27.51 seconds.

Middle Distance & Distance Events

In the 400m, Brown returned with a stellar 49.70-second run, securing ninth place. Kalvin Tobias (51.70) and Nehemiah Smith (52.33) also had solid races. Kamryn Adderton (1:01.65) and Brittany Montgomery (1:02.01) posted PRs in the women’s 400m.

Tyler Shumate headlined the 800m, finishing in 1:55.40 for 11th place, while Tavarian Thompson (2:02.47) and Larry Scott (2:03.32) followed. On the women’s side, Ruby Hansen ran a PR of 2:28.92, while Kayleigh Geel clocked 2:30.81.

In distance races, Braylon Reier recorded a PR in the 3,000m at 9:46.18, while Jonah Wendland secured 7th place in the 5,000m with a time of 17:34.48.

Field Events

Jeffrey Jackson shined in the high jump, clearing 1.85m (6’0.75”) for a 7th-place finish. On the women’s side, Isabel Farup took 2nd place in the high jump with a 1.56m (5’1.25”) clearance, while Kierra Gordon (1.51m) and Jameria Davis (1.46m) followed with PR performances.

In the throws, Irma Watson-Perez placed 1st and now ranking 22nd nationally in Division II with a massive 18.07m (59’3.50”) weight throw. Walker Flores recorded a PR in the men’s weight throw at 14.81m (48’7.25”), while Andrea Pascual Rivera posted a season-best 14.06m (46’1.50”) in the women’s event.

Relays Shine

The Wolves’ men’s 4x400m relay team (Tobias, Shumate, Scott, Thompson) earned 3rd place with a time of 3:26.89, while the women’s squad (Montgomery, Adderton, Quimby, Dionisio) placed 4th in 4:04.87.

Newberry also had strong showings in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR), with the men’s team (Shumate, Hillman, Thompson, Benson) finishing 4th (10:55.23), and the women’s squad (Geel, Dionisio, Hansen, Davis) taking 3rd (13:33.77).

The Wolves will compete next at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Championships on March 1st in Winston-Salem, NC.