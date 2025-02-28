NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s wrestling team continues to make its mark in the Conference Carolinas, with three standout wrestlers earning All-Conference honors for their performances this season. Andrew Reed and John Parker secured spots on the First Team, while Kale Schrader earned a place on the Third Team.

John Parker – First Team (197 lbs)

Parker put together an impressive campaign, leading the team with 142 points while securing 27 wins. His ability to finish matches was evident, as he notched 13 falls, two major decisions, three decision victories, and one sudden victory. His consistent success made him a key contributor for Newberry throughout the season.

Andrew Reed – First Team (184 lbs)

Reed delivered a strong season for the Wolves, accumulating 14 wins and scoring 46 team points. His dominance on the mat included two falls, six major decisions, and four decision victories, solidifying his place among the conference’s top wrestlers.

Kale Schrader – Third Team (285 lbs)

Schrader’s presence in the heavyweight division earned him a Third Team selection after a season that saw him score 56 team points with 13 wins. He proved his finishing ability with six falls, two major decisions, and one decision victory.

These honors reflect the perseverance of Newberry Wrestling as they continue to compete at a high level in the Conference Carolinas. With the season entering its final stretch, the Wolves look to build on this success as they prepare for the postseason.