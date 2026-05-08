Wolves men’s lacrosse storms to SAC title with statement win

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team captured the SAC Conference Championship in emphatic fashion, using a dominant early surge to secure a 15–11 victory and punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship with an automatic berth.

Newberry wasted no time setting the tone in a high-scoring first quarter. Mason Carfello opened the scoring just three minutes in, and Matthew Burt followed only 18 seconds later to make it 2–0. Carfello added his second goal of the game before Liam Vollans extended the lead to 4–0. Wingate answered with a pair of goals late in the quarter, but the Wolves maintained a 4–2 advantage.

The second quarter saw Burt net his second goal to push the lead to 5–2. Wingate again responded with two quick scores to cut the deficit to one, but Newberry regained control before halftime. Vollans tallied his second goal, and Ian Jackson added his first to give the Wolves a 7–4 lead at the break.

Newberry’s offense stayed hot coming out of halftime, scoring the first three goals of the third quarter. Jackson recorded his second goal of the match, while Scott Williams struck twice in quick succession to extend the lead to 10–4. Wingate battled back, scoring three of the next four goals, but Burt completed his hat trick late in the quarter to keep Newberry ahead 11–7.

In the fourth, Wingate continued to push and trimmed the deficit to 12–9 despite Burt’s fourth goal of the game. However, Carfello, Jackson, and Williams each found the back of the net in the final nine minutes to seal the victory. The Newberry defense tightened down the stretch, with goalkeeper Ben McMullen anchoring the effort to secure the championship.

With the win, the Wolves claim the SAC title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Newberry will learn its tournament seeding on Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m.