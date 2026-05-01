Williams named Asst. AD for Communications and Creative Services

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Vice President for Athletics Sean Johnson announced that Christopher Williams has been appointed Assistant Athletics Director for Communications and Creative Services.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to campus,” said Newberry College Senior Woman Administrator and Senior Associate Athletics Director Hunter Perry-Gallinger. “His expertise, passion, and experience in elevating the student-athlete experience makes him the perfect fit for this role.”

“Chris brings a level of professionalism, expertise, and passion for college athletics that will make him an important leader in our department,” said Johnson. “He is going to be an important part of maximizing the student-athlete experience at Newberry College.”

Williams’ experience stops at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) league office, Livingstone College and Queens University (N.C.).

He also has participated in the NCAA Career in Sports Forum, the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum and the NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program.

Williams was a four-year men’s volleyball student-athlete at Purchase College (N.Y.) where he received his degree in Economics.

“I’m excited to be able to contribute to a department/institution with such rich history & culture” said Williams. “I’ve been fortunate to witness the significant strides Newberry has achieved, and I look forward to helping the Wolves reach new heights of success. I’m eager to promote the department while prioritizing the experience and success of our student-athletes.”