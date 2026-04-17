No. 13 Newberry controls possession in conference win over LMU

HARROGATE, Tenn. — A balanced scoring effort, dominant possession play, and a strong performance in goal powered No. 13 Newberry College men’s lacrosse to a 17-11 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves (10-4, 6-2 SAC) set the tone early, generating 54 total shots while scoring five of the first six goals of the contest. Bradley David, Andrew Marks, Ian Jackson, Matthew Burt, and Ace Nichols all found the back of the net during the opening surge as Newberry quickly established control. Lincoln Memorial responded in stretches, but Newberry’s depth and pace kept the Wolves in command throughout all four quarters. The offense finished with 31 shots on goal and consistently applied pressure through sustained offensive possessions.

Newberry featured a highly balanced attack with 12 different goal scorers, led by multi-goal performances from Matthew Burt (2 goals, 1 assist), Brian Lake (2 goals), Scott Williams (2 goals), Gage Vigar (2 goals), and Mason Carfello (2 goals, 1 assist). The Wolves’ depth continued throughout the lineup as 17 total goals came from a wide range of contributors. Between the lines, Newberry controlled possession with a 38-25 advantage in ground balls, highlighted by Houston Horton’s 10-ground-ball effort along with an assist. The Wolves also won 19 of 32 faceoffs to consistently generate extra possessions and maintain offensive rhythm.

Defensively, Newberry forced 24 turnovers while limiting Lincoln Memorial to 22 shots on goal, with Ryan Morrison anchoring the field defense with six ground balls and two caused turnovers. In goal, Ben McMullen delivered a complete performance, playing all 60 minutes and recording 11 saves on 22 shots on goal to earn the win.

The Wolves also executed in key situations, finishing 1-of-2 on extra-man opportunities while maintaining strong clearing efficiency to sustain momentum throughout the game. Despite a late push from Lincoln Memorial, Newberry’s depth, pace, and defensive stability secured another conference victory.

Newberry returns to action on Saturday, April 18, hosting Tusculum University at 7:00 p.m. at Setzler Field in South Atlantic Conference play.