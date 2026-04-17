Howell’s six-goal outburst leads Newberry past Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn. — A dominant performance from Lana Howell lifted the Newberry College women’s lacrosse team to a 14-12 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves (7-8, 4-4 SAC) set the tone early, scoring the first four goals of the contest behind Scythe Shephard, Jadie Burns, Shannon Creagh, and Ryann Bunner to take a 4-0 lead in the opening quarter. Lincoln Memorial answered with a run in the second quarter to take the lead, but Newberry responded late in the half. Dakota Beasley and Howell each found the back of the net before Olivia O’Hara capitalized on an extra-player opportunity, sending the Wolves into halftime with a 7-6 advantage.

Howell took control in the second half, finishing with six goals on an efficient seven shots to lead all scorers. She recorded four of her goals after the break, including three in the fourth quarter to help Newberry maintain its edge down the stretch. In addition to her scoring performance, Howell also reached a significant milestone, recording her 100th career draw control during the contest. Offensively, the Wolves produced a balanced attack, scoring 14 goals on 34 shots, with 27 of those on goal. Ella Todd contributed a goal and an assist while putting all eight of her shots on target, and Jadie Burns added a goal with a team-high three assists. Scythe Shephard not only scored twice but impacted all areas of the game, tallying four ground balls, three caused turnovers, and three draw controls.

Defensively, Newberry applied constant pressure, forcing 19 turnovers and holding Lincoln Memorial to just 17 shots on goal despite both teams finishing with 34 total shots. The Wolves also controlled key possession moments, winning 18 ground balls and matching the Railsplitters with 14 draw controls. In the cage, Presley Green earned the win with seven saves over 33 minutes of action, while Catherine Downes added two saves in the opening half to help anchor the defensive effort.

In transition, Newberry was highly efficient, clearing the ball at a 92 percent rate (12-of-13), while limiting Lincoln Memorial to just 11-of-19 on clears. The Wolves also capitalized on scoring opportunities, converting 4-of-5 free-position attempts compared to just 1-of-9 by the Railsplitters. Despite a late push that cut the deficit to two goals in the final minutes, Newberry held firm to secure the conference victory.

Newberry returns to action on Wednesday, April 15, traveling to face Catawba College at 4 p.m.