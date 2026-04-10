Wolves finish third at Tri-Meet against Wingate and Montevallo

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Acrobatics & Tumbling team competed in a tri-meet on Friday afternoon, falling to Wingate and Montevallo with a final score of 161.21. Wingate claimed first place with 257.72 points, followed by Montevallo at 252.83.

The Wolves opened the meet in the Compulsory event, posting a score of 18.90. Newberry showed its strongest effort in the Pyramid heat, earning a 7.30, while adding a 6.90 in the Toss heat and a 4.70 in Acro.

In the Acro event, Newberry totaled 21.45 points, highlighted by a 7.35 in the 5-element heat. The Wolves continued to build momentum in the Pyramid event, turning in one of their better performances of the day with a 24.50 overall score, including an 8.65 in the Open heat.

Newberry added 21.90 points in the Toss event, with its top score coming in the Open heat at 8.30. In Tumbling, the Wolves posted 31.00 points, led by a 7.55 in the Open pass and a 6.30 in the 6-element pass.

The Wolves closed the meet with a Team Event score of 43.46, bringing their final total to 161.21.