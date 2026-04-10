Newberry College Football announces 2026 Spring Game

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College football team, fresh off an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Division 2 national semifinals, will conclude the 2026 spring practice schedule with the annual Scarlet vs. White Spring Game Thursday, April 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Setzler Field.

The game will be broadcast live on WKDK (1240 AM/101.7 FM) with the Voice of the Wolves Jimmie Coggins. The team’s Gray Stripes leadership group will pick the two teams, and the coaching staff will split to coach each team.

The game will resemble a normal game with the exceptions of limited special teams and no contact on the quarterbacks. There will be a running clock with the game lasting approximately 60 minutes. The gates to Setzler Field will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Wolves posted a 12-2 overall record, 8-1 in the South Atlantic Conference, won the SAC title and three playoff games enroute to playing in the national semifinals.