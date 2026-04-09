Newberry College chef wins culinary competition

DALLAS, Penn.— Once associated with mid-century home cooking, casseroles are enjoying a comeback as diners seek nostalgic, stress-relieving meals. Metz Culinary Management chefs embraced that retro foundation, then pushed it forward as they competed in “Casserole Royale,” a multi-round culinary competition designed to re-imagine the humble casserole as a modern, cost-conscious, and operationally smart menu solution.

The competition unfolded over three rounds between October and November, culminating in a live championship event in early February at Misericordia University, where students sampled and voted on the five finalist dishes. The deciding vote was extremely close, with first, second, and third places separated by just a single point. But the real win extended beyond the trophy.

A Strategic Approach to Comfort Food

Casserole Royale was built around four key objectives: To introduce new recipes into the Metz’s recipe database, elevate comfort food with contemporary techniques, reduce food costs, and minimize food waste through creative repurposing.

According to Chef John Selick, Director of Culinary for Metz, the idea emerged from both trend analysis and practical necessity. “As ingredient costs rose, we challenged our chefs to create something comforting and desirable that still stands on quality,” he said. “The creativity of the talent in the field is incredible.”

Talent from Across Metz Accounts

Participating chefs were nominated by district managers across Metz operations, including higher education, K-12, healthcare, and corporate accounts, ensuring broad participation and fresh perspectives.

The finalists were:

• Stacey Altadonna, Nutri-Serve Foodservice Director, Moorestown Township Public Schools – Hot Tamale Casserole

• Chris First, Executive Chef, King University – Cori Pollo Rice Bake

• Chloe Taylor, Executive Chef, St. Luke’s Bethlehem – Chorizo & Hominy Cornbread Casserole

• Collin Scott, Cook, Haddonfield School District – Cincinnati Shepherd’s Pie

• Don McIntosh, General Manager, Westmont Hilltop School District – Italian Feast Casserole

• Timothy Eaves, Executive Chef, University of Louisville Jewish Hospital – Polenta Pasticciata (now added to menus)

• John Urwin, General Manager, St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon Campus – Italian Ribollita

Several entries were incorporated directly into Metz menus following early rounds, demonstrating the competition’s immediate operational value.

A Southern-inspired Victory

Chef Steve Kildow of Newberry College ultimately captured the Casserole Royale crown. For the Championship round in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Kildow presented his Carolina Gold BBQ Shrimp and Marsh Hen Mill Grits Casserole, which drew on the time-honored Southern shrimp-and-grits tradition. He even brought his own specialty grits to achieve the desired texture and authenticity. Again, the margin of victory was razor-thin: just a single vote.

Turning Leftovers into Opportunity

Beyond flavor innovation, Casserole Royale highlighted a powerful operational advantage, as casseroles provide a vehicle for reducing food waste.

Chefs were encouraged to consider how surplus or cross-utilized ingredients (e.g., roasted chicken or prepared sandwiches) could be transformed into cohesive, craveable dishes rather than discarded. With thoughtful layering, sauces, and finishing techniques, leftovers became entirely new menu experiences.

The initiative aligns with Metz’s broader focus on responsible sourcing, cost management, and sustainability—particularly important as operators across sectors navigate rising food costs and tighter margins.

Competition as a Catalyst

Casserole Royale is part of Metz’s ongoing annual chef competition program, designed to energize the company’s culinary teams and strengthen its recipe and menu pipeline. By drawing on field-level expertise, Metz ensures that innovation originates where it matters most: in kitchens serving guests every day in schools, hospitals, and universities.

“If Casserole Royale proved anything, it’s that comfort food is not dated,” Selick said. “It’s evolving. And in the hands of creative chefs, even the casserole can become a platform for culinary reinvention.”