Runoff election scheduled for Town of Prosperity

PROSPERITY — A runoff election will be held in the Town of Prosperity after no majority winner was declared in a special election for a vacant town council seat last week.

The runoff election will be held on April 14.

Here is how everyone voted:

• El Murray Bookman: 10 votes

• Eric D. Gallman: 37 votes

• Kyle Kneece: 17 votes

• Ethan McCullough: 16 votes

• Terry J. Murphy: 65 votes

There were no write-in votes. A total of 145 ballots were cast, a 19.41% turnout.

The early voting period for this run-off begins on Wednesday, April 8th and ends on Friday, April 10. The following early voting centers will be open during the early voting period from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday (closed Saturdays and Sundays).

Voter Registration and Elections office located at 1872 Wilson Rd., SC 29108 – 803-321-2121.

Voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs at their polling place:

• S.C. Driver’s License

• ID Card issued by S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID

• U.S. Passport

Voters should remember to bring an ID with them to the polling place. Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from their county voter registration office or the Department of Motor Vehicles. For more information on Photo ID, visit scVOTES.gov or contact your county board of voter registration and elections.

The following precinct and polling place will be open during this Election from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

• Prosperity City Prosperity Depot 117 Grace St, Prosperity SC 29127

Following the runoff election, on April 16 the county board of canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in the election at the Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry.