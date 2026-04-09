A little bit of everything …

This column isn’t going to be about one particular topic … rather a hodgepodge of things that I wanted to share my thoughts on.

So how about we start off strong and talk about the slowest high-speed dump truck chase in Newberry County? I’ve lived in Newberry all my life and it boggles my mind that a dump truck could cause such a ruckus in Newberry. But alas, it did. I don’t know what’s more shocking…the fact that of all the things to steal you’d choose a dump truck or just how long the chase was (ending in the lawn at Pioneer in Prosperity). Don’t even get me started on the social media videos. I saw videos of this chase from at least four different angles — one video even edited with scenes from the Dukes of Hazard which I thought was hilarious. But on a serious note, thankfully nobody was hurt and the individual involved was taken into custody.

Next up … her mugshot has been plastered across social media over the last couple of months and each time she seems to be rockin’ a different hairstyle. I think she’s on arrest number 15 now the last time I checked (Newberry included). I’m talking about boutique owner Pamela Brooke Schronce…the owner of Thomas and Turner Boutique who is accused of scamming customers who ordered from her shop by not delivering the items they purchased. There are 46 counties in South Carolina. With her most recent arrest, she only has 31 counties left to go. But seriously…when is it going to stop? I do not follow the boutique’s social media page, but every couple of days I’ll see posts where she is trying on items she’s selling and promoting them on Facebook. I’d be a little more concerned about my legal woes instead of posting to Facebook right now, if I was her. Do we think all 46 counties will ultimately arrest her?

In much lighter news, Whitmire opened up a new bank! A ribbon cutting was held last week to officially welcome Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union to town. It’s kind of a big deal since the Town of Whitmire had been without a bank going on two years after the banking institution (the only institution) they had unexpectedly closed. Now the people of Whitmire and surrounding areas have a place locally to do their banking.

And can you believe that the weather is FINALLY starting to get warm? I can do without the pollen, but I’m really enjoying the warmer temperatures and officially caved last week and switched over to the air conditioner after discovering it was a toasty 83 degrees in my house. Hear me out…I typically wait until we have consecutive days of warm weather before switching over. With how up and down our weather has been, I didn’t know when to make the switch – apparently 83 degrees was that time HAHA

And in case you’re wondering how the diamond painting is going (I wrote a column about it a while back) … it’s going great! I’m on project #4 now — a Highland cow. It’s a challenging one, that’s for sure. I wasn’t aware until I started organizing everything to start the project that it said on the box it was ‘advanced’ so I guess that’s what I get for not looking at the level of difficulty before buying it. The end result will be so worth it though. If you have the patience, attention span and good eyesight, I highly recommend trying this out. Once you get into a rhythm you’ll feel so relaxed and at peace.