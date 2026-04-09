GOP candidates vying for SC governor meet in first debate

NEWBERRY — Four of the seven Republican candidates running to be the next governor of South Carolina faced off in the first of many debates across the state ahead of the June 9 Primary Elections during the 2026 SCGOP Gubernatorial debate at the Newberry Opera House last week.

Candidates taking to the podium last week were state Senator Josh Kimbrell, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, U.S. Representative Ralph Normal and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Throughout the evening, candidates had the opportunity to share their views on a number of the most talked about issues concerning South Carolinians and how they would address those issues if elected governor of South Carolina.

The biggest issue facing South Carolina, according to the candidates? Affordability for families, cost of living and rising gas prices.

Recent legislation proposed temporarily suspending the state gas tax, however, Republican leaders blocked immediate consideration of that proposal.

Mace highlighted her proposal to suspend the state gas tax for up to 180 days to help lessen the financial burden on citizens. Kimbrell co-sponsored a bill that would also temporarily suspend the gas tax. Wilson, reiterated his call to temporarily suspend the gas tax for 30-60 days using existing reserves while advancing long-term reforms to lower energy costs and reduce the burden on families and businesses. Norman, however, called for forensic audits to be performed on every agency and telling the people of South Carolina what will have to be cut in spending.

Candidates shared their opinions on casino gambling and online sports betting making its way into South Carolina. Norman called it a vice and proposed getting law enforcement involved to show the people of South Carolina why it would negatively effect the state. Kimbrell said he did not want the state to become a gambling destination or become like Atlantic City. He did say that every single opportunity for economic should not be discarded, rather it should be done properly, reiterating once again that he did not want the state to become Atlantic City. For his part, Wilson said faith groups and law enforcement officers have grave concerns about brick and mortar casinos coming to South Carolina, saying it would be detrimental as a whole to see brick and mortar casinos in the state. Mace noted that online betting is already happening and said she would want to review any legislation even going as far as doing a referendum to ask the people of South Carolina – the constituents – what they want.

Each of the candidates were also posed a question of whether or not they would support deploying the SC National Guard in the event military assistance was requested with the war in Iran.

Wilson, a combat veteran, said he did not want to see boots on the ground, but as governor would not have the legal authority to determine whether or not the National Guard would be deployed, saying he would support the guard remaining in South Carolina. Kimbrell said yes to deploying the National Guard, highlighting the clear and present danger that Iran is presenting. Mace and Norman both agreed with Wilson and opting not to have boots on the ground – Norman also noted in his response that as governor, if another COVID-19 outbreak were to happen the state would not shut down.

South Carolina is currently ranked third when it comes to growth. Candidates were asked what they would do to bolster infrastructure in order to handle that growth now and in the future.

Wilson outlined the importance of bettering infrastructure while Mace highlighted the numerous grants that she has written and delivered. One of those grants, she said, dealt with expediting potholes – the proposal would say that the Department of Transportation would have to fill the pothole in 10 days, put it on their website and list where they are at in the progress. Norman wants to ensure there is quality growth in the state, playing an active role in recruiting quality businesses – noting that roads and bridges tie into that, too. Kimbrell said he wants to make sure the character of South Carolina is preserved.

On the topic of school choice, candidates shared their vision on the expansion of school choice throughout the state.

Mace called for more vocational programs to be put in place along with the financing and funding of charter schools. Norman proposed merit-based pay for teachers and replacing teachers who are not doing the job. He said there have to be basics and standards in place. Kimbrell said the money should go with the child and that we need to reject the notion of being for or against public/private schools. Wilson called for parents being able to have the right to give their children the option that best suits their needs.

Candidates also debated on what they would do as governor in order to promote secure gun storage.

Norman said he would bring in law enforcement and ask what they would do. He noted that criminals are finding a way to get the guns and that it starts with the judges and the way they are elected. Kimbrell said he would not support anything that would restrain the right of the people of South Carolina who are legal, law-abiding citizens. He added that the only thing stopping a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun and that people should have a right to defend themselves. Wilson said he believed the 2nd Amendment should be defended and noted that 80% of the Republican sheriffs in the state have endorsed him, citing his passion and commitment to keeping the people of South Carolina safe. Mace said the government had no right to grab citizens’ guns and that the best deterrence to gun violence is to actually carry a gun. She said she didn’t care how you carried as long as you carried responsibly.

The last of the topics for the evening surrounded wasteful government spending. Kimbrell called for auditing state agencies and looking at state fraud, proposing greater transparency on how money is spent and giving money back to the people instead of blowing it. Wilson called for the state to do a better job at tracking fraud waste and abuse by using more up-to-date technology in order to do so. Mace said regulations needed to be looked at in order to lessen the burden on business owners as well as SNAP fraud, which she said is one of the places where fraud can be found in South Carolina. To round out the question and answer portion, Norman said if elected governor every dollar would be watched and he will act on it.