It’s time for Pork in the Park!

NEWBERRY — It’s almost time for Pork in the Park on Friday, April 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will take place in Memorial Park and the surrounding downtown Newberry area.

Back this year is the Friday night portion of the event, allowing barbecue vendors to sell their product for an additional day. Live music will be downtown during this time from 5:30 – 8 p.m. with the JD Boatwright Band.

MadMax Taphouse will be serving alcohol on both Friday and Saturday in Memorial Park. Patrons should plan to have their ID with them if wishing to purchase alcohol.

A total of 22 teams are expected and will be downtown for Saturday’s competition, ranging from local favorites to those traveling from as far away as Simpsonville, SC.

The three categories during this year’s event include Boston butt, chicken, and ribs. Sanctioned by the Southern Barbecue Network, the judges for the event are primarily looking for tenderness, texture, flavor and presentation.

The judges have been certified through a training process and attend many events similar to Pork in the Park.

Private judging will take place at the Firehouse Conference Center and awards will be given following the end of the competition at 3 p.m. with first, second and third place for each category as well as the grand champion and reserved grand champion. Winners will be announced in Memorial Park.

Food will be available for purchase from the nine teams that are vending as well as competing. The other teams will be competition only and will be in a separate area from those vending.

Cash is recommended for patrons purchasing food as not all vendors will accept cards.

The event area encompasses Main Street from Nance to College Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, McKibben Street from Boyce to Main Streets, and Caldwell Street from Boyce to Main Streets.

Streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17 and will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Exciting news for families this year, as two inflatables will be available to enjoy on both Friday and Saturday’s portions of the event. A 33-foot-long inflatable obstacle course as well as a 22-foot-long inflatable slide can be found near the 1200 block of Main Street.

TNT Inflatables will have snacks, candy and drinks under a tent in this area. Patrons will also find Pelican’s Snoballs, both of which will be available during the event times both Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the smell of barbecue filling the streets of Newberry, there will also be live music in Memorial Park Saturday featuring Podunk Ramblers from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. when competition winners are announced.

While there will be tables and chairs set up in Memorial Park, visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs to set up and listen to music.

The Blood Connection will also be on site Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for those willing and able to make a blood donation.

Wanting to stick around and enjoy your time in Newberry following the event? The Newberry Arts Center will host their 2026 Plein Air Newberry awards presentation at 5 p.m. at 1716 Main Street.

Throughout the day, artists will be painting scenes throughout Newberry, and the artwork will be available to purchase at the reception on Saturday evening. The public is encouraged to attend.

More information on Pork in the Park can be located online at www.newberryporkinthepark.com or by contacting the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 803-321-1015.