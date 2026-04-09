Fun times at Newberry’s International Festival

Community members had the opportunity to learn to salsa dance during this year’s International Festival.

Event visitors had the opportunity to learn and practice writing their name in Korean during this year’s International Festival.

Dylan Francis samples a variety of foods during this year’s International Festival.

Several craft stations, hosted by the Newberry Arts Center were set up, highlighting this year’s spotlight countries.

Fan dancers were another crowd favorite during this year’s International Festival.

Representatives of each of the City of Newberry’s spotlight countries: Japan, Korea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Australia and Canada take the stage during the International Festival.