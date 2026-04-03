Wolves track & field deliver strong showing at Trojan Challenge

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track & field teams turned in an impressive day of performances at the 9th Annual adidas Trojan Challenge, highlighted by multiple event victories and a host of top-15 finishes.

On the women’s side, Olivia Hare led the way with a dominant first-place finish in the 5000 meters, crossing the line in 19:34.04. Cassidy Bouchard added another victory for the Wolves, winning the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.16, while Bryanna Thompson recorded a strong fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles finals (14.76).

In relay action, Newberry placed fourth in the 4×100 relay with a time of 51.72, showcasing depth and speed across the lineup.

Field events also saw strong performances, as Adele Hillier secured a runner-up finish in the discus (131’ 7”), while Kiori Butler placed third in the javelin (109’ 9½”). Zakarah Powell added a seventh-place finish in the triple jump.

On the men’s side, the Wolves were just as impressive, highlighted by a first-place finish in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:26.26. Individually, Landon Tucker claimed gold in the 400-meter hurdles (54.32), while Dwayne Weiters won the triple jump with a mark of 48’ 0¾”.

Distance events proved to be a strength for Newberry, as Tyler Shumate placed second in the 1500 meters (4:02.76), and Drew Benson finished third in the 5000 meters (17:01.64). Jonah Wendland (5th) and Braylon Reier (6th) also turned in top finishes in the same event.

Additional top performances included Ethan Linder’s third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles (57.64), John Shivers placing sixth in the 400 meters (50.83), and Stephone Scales finishing seventh in the 200 meters (21.92). Addison O’Cain added a top-20 finish in the 200 meters, placing 20th.

In the field, Kenton Proctor recorded a second-place finish in the javelin (165’ 11¼”), while Cohutta Brown placed fifth in the long jump. Jaylen Cobb added a sixth-place finish in the discus.

Across both teams, the Wolves compiled a strong collection of top finishes against a competitive field, continuing to build momentum as the outdoor season progresses. The Wolves will return to action on April 10th to compete in the Lenoir-Rhyne Invite.