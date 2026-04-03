Wolves women’s tennis take down no. 35 opponent

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves No. 33 women’s tennis team delivered a strong performance at home, defeating a nationally ranked opponent 4-1 in South Atlantic Conference play.

The Wolves set the tone early by claiming the doubles point with victories on courts one and two. Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan teamed up for a commanding 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Renee Dorval and Yui Suzuki secured the point with a 6-4 victory on court two to give Newberry a 1-0 lead.

In singles play, the Wolves continued to build momentum with three wins to clinch the match.

Suzuki was dominant at No. 2 singles, earning a straight-set 6-0, 6-1 victory. Vernon followed with a strong showing on court six, winning 6-4, 6-4 to put Newberry firmly in control.

Sarhan provided the clinching point for the Wolves at No. 3 singles in one of the most competitive matches of the day. After dropping the opening set 6-4, Sarhan rallied to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to secure the 4-1 team victory.

Elsewhere, Margarita Roshka battled in a tightly contested match at No. 1 singles before it was halted, while Dorval also pushed her opponent to three sets at No. 5 singles before her match went unfinished.

The Wolves will continue conference play on April 1st as they face off against Anderson University.