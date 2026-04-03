Wolves battle in home match against no. 15 Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s tennis team battled early but ultimately fell 4-1 to a nationally ranked opponent in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Newberry came out strong in doubles play, securing the early point with wins on courts one and two. The duo of Martin Posada Garcia and Daniel Watson earned a solid 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Noel Bartz and Maxime Dierickx followed with a 7-5 win on court two to clinch the doubles point and give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

In singles play, Newberry competed closely at the top and bottom of the lineup but was unable to find additional points. Daniel Watson battled at No. 1 singles before his match went unfinished, trailing 6-3, 5-5, while Sohei Kamiyama also saw his match halted in a tight contest at No. 6, down 6-1, 5-5.

The remaining singles matches went in favor of the visitors, as Newberry dropped straight-set decisions on courts two through five. Maxime Dierickx fell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Senthen Reddy was defeated 6-4, 6-2 on court three. Martin Posada Garcia (6-2, 6-1) and Noel Bartz (6-4, 6-2) also came up short in their respective matches.

Despite the final 4-1 scoreline, the Wolves showed resilience by claiming the doubles point and pushing multiple singles matches deep into the second set before they were halted.

The Wolves will return to the courts on April 1st to face off against Anderson University in Aderson, SC.