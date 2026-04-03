Nieves, Anderson lead Wolves men’s volleyball in loss to Catawba

NEWBERRY — Newberry dropped a straight-sets decision to Catawba (25–15, 25–15, 25–16) Friday evening in Eleazer Arena. The Wolves totaled 23 kills and showed their strongest offensive stretch in the second set, but Catawba hit .410 as a team to secure the three-set victory.

Lucas Nieves and Presston Anderson led the Wolves with six kills apiece, while Ignacio Rodriguez added four kills and a block.

Greyson Crumpton finished with 11 assists and Tibulo Smith contributed nine assists, while Nieves also recorded a team-high seven digs and Newberry’s lone service ace.

The Wolves will return to Eleazer Arena in their next match on Thursday when they face Barton at 6pm.