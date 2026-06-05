Two Rebels sign to play college baseball; Milling named to AA all-state team

PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina varsity baseball program had two seniors sign to play college baseball. Starting shortstop Colby Livingston and starting second basemen Myles Mayers both had signing day ceremonies during the last week of school in May.

Livingston signed to play college baseball with Spartanburg Methodist College. The senior second baseman will also represent the Rebels in the North/South all-star game.

Mayers decided to spend his college career with Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Both players helped lead the Rebels to a 17-11-1 overal revord and region 3-AA title after only suffering one loss in the region during the regular season. They also made a good run in the playoffs before falling in the district championship.

In addition, Luke Milling is also another Rebel that needs to be celebrated for being named to the AA all-state team. Milling will join the long list of all-state selections that head coach Lindsey Stribble has coached over the last few years.

Congratulations to all three Rebels and good luck at the next level.