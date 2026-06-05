Dewalt signs with Newberry College after standout senior season with Bulldogs

NEWBERRY — Thomas Dewalt, a defensive end for the Newberry High School Bulldogs, made his next step official as he signed to continue his football career at Newberry College.

Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates, and supporters, Dewalt celebrated a major milestone in his athletic journey. His signing represents years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to the game of football.

Dewalt was a key contributor for the Bulldogs this season. From his defensive end position, he brought toughness, physicality, and energy to the Newberry defensive front. His ability to pressure quarterbacks, set the edge against the run, and compete every snap helped make him an important part of the Bulldogs’ success.

For Dewalt, the opportunity to continue his career at Newberry College is a special achievement. It allows him to play at the next level while continuing to represent the Newberry community with pride.

Coach Cedrick Jeter spoke highly of Dewalt’s accomplishment and what it means for the program.

“Thomas is a great example of what hard work, discipline, and commitment can do,” Coach Cedrick Jeter said. “He has earned this opportunity, and we are proud to see him continue his football career at Newberry College.”

Dewalt’s signing is also part of a larger accomplishment for Newberry High School football. The Bulldogs have 10 players from this year’s team moving on to play football at the next level, an impressive achievement in today’s college football landscape.

With the transfer portal changing the way college programs build rosters, high school athletes now face more competition than ever for college opportunities. Many college programs are looking at older, more experienced players already in college, which makes it even harder for high school seniors to earn roster spots and scholarships.

For Newberry High School to have 10 players move on to play college football speaks volumes about the work being done within the program. It is a testament to the coaches, players, families, and community who have invested in Bulldog football.

“This is not something that happens by accident,” Coach Cedrick Jeter said. “To have 10 players from one team get the chance to play at the next level, especially in the transfer portal era, says a lot about the work these young men have put in and the standard our coaches are building at Newberry High School.”

Dewalt leaves Newberry High School as an example for younger Bulldogs to follow. His journey shows what can happen when talent is matched with effort, consistency, and belief.

As he prepares for the next chapter at Newberry College, Dewalt carries with him the pride of Newberry High School and the support of the Bulldog football family.