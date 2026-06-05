Lady Rebels dominate the all-region team with six selections

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Lady Rebels softball program recently announced that six players were named all-region selections for region 3-AA. Mary Grace-Bryant, Katie Gallman, Bella Sabbagha, Lucie Jeffcoat, Kylie Senn and Whitley Waites.

Mid-Carolina advanced to the district championship, went undefeated in region play, won the region championship and finished the regular season with a 19-5 overall record.

Grace-Bryant led the Lady Rebels with .476 batting percentage, while finishing second on the team in total hits(20), RBIs(17) and home runs(3). She also finished with a 8-4 record in the circle and had a 1.81 ERA.

Senn was the captain of the defense behind the plate and was big bat in the lineup that was always dependable. She finished the year with a .358 batting percentage and led the team with 20 RBIs and five home runs.

Jeffcoat filled the stat sheet this season with 15 hits, 16 RBIs, three home runs and six stolen bases. Sabbagha also impacted the Rebels in multiple ways this season. She led the team in stolen bases with 11 total, had the second highest batting average on the squad with a .407 average, scored 23 runs and 15 RBIs.

Waites and Gallman were also both dependable players at the plate and in the field for the Lady Rebels this season. Waites had .391 batting average, scored 19 runs and had 18 RBIs this season. Gallman was second on the team in stolen bases with nine total, had a .367 batting average, had 18 hits and finished the season with 15 RBIs.

Congratulations to all six of these Lady Rebels on an outstanding season and head coach Joey Long.