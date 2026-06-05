Lady Wolverines late game magic wasn’t enough in the championship series

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines couldn’t reach in their bag of tricks to provide any late game magic after a great comeback attempt in game one and fell short. Whitmire(23-6, 12-1 region 1-A) fell 4-3 to Hannah-Pamplico(17-7, 10-2 region 6-A) at home on Thursday, May 28 in game one of the 1A State Championship series.

After two days of rain and having games postponed, Hannah-Pamplico and Whitmire finally hit the field for the game one of the state championship series to decide who will be crowned number one in 1A.

Kenleigh Epps got the start at pitcher for Whitmire and she breeze through the first two innings, but ran into some trouble at the at the top of the third inning. The third inning began with Epps walking the first batter that she faced. Then, Hannah Pamplico puts a second runner on base after Epps gives up a double. Now, the visiting squad had runners on second and third base with no outs. Savannah Owens hits a ground ball hard on the first base line that stayed fair and scored the first runs of the game for the Lady Raiders.

Whitmire was able to limit the damage and only give up two runs at the top of the third inning, but they still trailed 2-0 heading into the fourth inning. The home team finally was able to get something going at the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. Autumn Gilliam and Alleigh Corley got things started with back-to-back singles to put two runners on base for the Lady Wolverines. Raylin Vicars hits a high pop fly in the outfield that was caught for an out but brought home Gilliam for a score.

Unfortunately, that was all Whitmire couldn’t get another score and would still trail 2-1 at the top of the fifth inning. Epps ran into some more trouble at the top of the fifth inning after giving up a triple to the first batter she faced in the inning. The Lady Raiders added another run with a sacrifice pop fly to extend their lead, 3-1.

Senior Meredith Stone would add another run for Hannah Pamplico with a solo home run over the left fielder’s head to make it 4-1. Whitmire would eventually get out of the inning, but now needed some of their late game magic to steal game one.

The home team would make things very tight and interesting at the bottom of the sixth inning. Hannah Pamplico walked three consecutive hitters to load the bases for Whitmire. Kristen Siriphong brings in two runs with a blooper to second base that was hard to handle. Whitmire would now only trail 4-3 heading into the final inning.

Rain began to fall at the top of the seventh inning, but not hard enough to stop play and the game would continue. The Lady Wolverines’ defense wouldn’t give up anything and was able to get to their final at bat. Hannah Pamplico’s defense would do the same thing and hold onto their 4-3 lead to take game one of the series.

Game Two: Friday, May 29

The two teams would take the series to the home field of Hannah-Pamplico in Pamplico, South Carolina on Friday night. The second game went almost exactly like the first game and the outcome would remain the same. The Lady Raiders struck first at the bottom of the second inning with a score to take a 1-0 lead.

The home team Lady Raiders would score a run each at the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 3-0. Whitmire, like they have done so many times this season and throughout the playoffs, would storm back at the top of sixth inning. They would score to runs to cut into the deficit and only trailed 3-2 heading into the seventh inning. Then, the Lady Wolverines would tie the game the at the top of seventh inning with a run to make it 3-3.

Hannah-Pamplico would display some late game magic themselves and score the winning run at the bottom of the seventh inning to win the series and be crowned as A softball state champions.

Whitmire would lose two hard fought games by just one run and finish the season as 1A Runner-Ups. They will only lose two seniors from this year’s squad and will be one of the favorites in 2027 to win it all. Congratulations, to the entire Whitmire softball program. The coaching staff, players, trainers and parents gave it their all this season and came up just short. Regardless, they gave Whitmire’s community and the entire Newberry County something to be proud of this season.