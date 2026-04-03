Creagh, DiNapoli highlight Wolves’ offensive effort against UVA Wise

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team battled through a back-and-forth contest but fell 9-7 to UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field. The Wolves move to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in SAC play

Newberry showed resilience early after falling behind 2-0 in the opening minutes. The Wolves responded with four first-quarter goals from Jadie Burns, Nicole DiNapoli, Lana Howell, and Shannon Creagh, including back-to-back free-position goals from Howell and Creagh to take a 4-3 lead. UVA Wise answered with a goal in the final 30 seconds to even the score at 4-4 after one. Newberry forced 15 turnovers defensively.

The Wolves regained momentum in the second quarter as Ryann Bunner finished a feed from DiNapoli to give Newberry a 5-4 advantage. The Cavaliers capitalized on a late free-position opportunity to tie the game at 5-5 heading into halftime. UVA Wise used a decisive stretch in the third quarter to gain control, outshooting Newberry during the game en route to a 28-22 advantage and holding a 14-12 edge in shots on goal. The Cavaliers scored three times in the period while limiting the Wolves to one goal. DiNapoli found the back of the net off an assist from Creagh midway through the quarter, but UVA Wise extended its lead to 8-6 entering the fourth.

Newberry continued to fight in the final frame, cutting the deficit to one after Creagh scored off a pass from Tunie Mullen with 6:28 remaining. The Wolves controlled the draw circle throughout the contest, winning 13 draw controls compared to UVA Wise’s five, led by Scythe Shephard’s six. Despite the possession advantage, UVA Wise capitalized on key opportunities and added an insurance goal to secure the 9-7 win.

Creagh and DiNapoli led the Wolves offensively with three points each, recording two goals and one assist apiece. Howell contributed one goal and one assist, while Burns and Bunner each added a goal. Burns led Newberry with four shots on goal, while Creagh placed all five of her shots on target. Defensively, Presley Green recorded nine saves in goal, helping the Wolves stay within reach throughout the contest. However, UVA Wise held advantages in ground balls (19-10) and clearing efficiency, finishing 15-of-17 compared to Newberry’s 8-of-16. The Wolves also went 2-of-6 on free-position attempts, while UVA Wise converted 2-of-5.

Newberry will continue South Atlantic Conference play on the road, traveling to face Anderson University on Wednesday April 1st at 4 p.m. in Anderson, S.C