Romeo Brown named AAC Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg Methodist College junior Romeo Brown of the men’s track and field team was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for the week of March 16-20.

Brown, an All-American in the 200-meter dash during the indoor season, opened his outdoor campaign at the 2026 Hampton Inn River City Relays with an NAIA “B” standard time of 10.41 in the 100-meter prelims. He went on to win the event with a time of 10.50, competing against a field that included NCAA Division I and unattached athletes.

In March, Brown made program history on Saturday with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the 2026 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships, held at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Florida.

He clocked a school-record time of 21.35 seconds in the finals to secure the bronze medal and earn NAIA All-American honors, becoming the first Track & Field All-American in program history for the Pioneers.