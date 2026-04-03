Wolves baseball splits tight doubleheader at Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, TN – The Newberry baseball team split a SAC doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Saturday, dropping game one 4–3 before responding with a 6–5 victory in game two at Silver Diamond Field. The Wolves used strong leadoff hitting in the nightcap, including a four-run fifth inning, to earn the split after a tight extra-inning opener earlier in the day.

Game 1: Carson-Newman 4, Newberry 3 (10 Innings)

Newberry plated all three of its runs in the fourth inning and limited Carson-Newman’s offense across much of the contest, but the Eagles plated a run in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.

Josh Bandy led the Wolves with two hits, including a triple, while Nick Riedel delivered a strong start on the mound, working 7.1 innings and allowing just no earned runs with six strikeouts.

Game 2: Newberry 6, Carson-Newman 5

The Wolves answered in game two with a strong offensive push in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to take control before holding off a late Carson-Newman rally to secure the win.

Luke Compton paced the offense with a 4-for-4 performance and two runs scored, while Finn McLaughlin doubled and drove in two runs. Campbell McCurry also added two RBI, and Mason Brady earned the win in relief with three innings of work on the mound. Keilor Osbon recorded a save with three innings and one earned run.

The Wolves return to the Berry for an out of conference contest vs. Francis Marion on Tuesday.