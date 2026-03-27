Wolves women’s lacrosse run past Wasps in dominant win

EMORY, VA — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team showcased a balanced and dominant performance on Saturday, defeating Emory & Henry 16-2 at the Food City Complex. The victory improved the Wolves to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry came out strong and never let up, building a 13-0 lead through the first three quarters before adding three more goals in the fourth. Eight different players found the back of the net, with Jadie Burns, Shannon Creagh, and Lana Howell each tallying three goals.

Tunie Mullen contributed two goals, while Scythe Shephard, Tomi Newkirk, Chloe Baker, Callie Crass, and Nicole DiNapoli also scored. The Wolves’ offensive dominance was mirrored in the team stats. Newberry outshot Emory & Henry 49-7, including 38 shots on goal. The team collected 23 ground balls, forced nine turnovers, and won nine draw controls, demonstrating strong possession and defensive discipline. Newberry was perfect on clears (18-of-18) and capitalized on free-position opportunities, converting two of eight chances.

Several players had standout contributions beyond scoring. Ella Todd led the team with three assists, while Keile Saylors and Olivia O’Hara added two assists each. Defensively, the Wolves limited Emory & Henry’s scoring opportunities and forced multiple turnovers to maintain control throughout the game.

Newberry will be back at Setzler Field on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. to host UVA Wise in another South Atlantic Conference matchup.