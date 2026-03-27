Six Wolves honored as NWCA NCAA Women’s Scholar All-Americans

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s wrestling program has earned national recognition for its work in the classroom, as six student-athletes were named NCAA Women’s Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

Brittany Gordon, Celeste Welch, Lainey Hooper, Mia Proctor, Shyanna Shell, and Trinity Halls represented the Wolves on this year’s list, highlighting the program’s continued commitment to excellence both academically and athletically.

The NWCA announced a total of 540 student-athletes from 92 institutions as part of this year’s NCAA Women’s Scholar All-American class, recognizing those who achieved success in the classroom while competing throughout the season.

1) Brittany Gordon, Freshman, Exercise Science

2) Trinity Halls, Freshman, Biology

3) Lainey Hooper, Freshman, Biology

4) Mia Proctor, Sophomore, Health Science

5) Shyanna Shell, Freshman, Computer Science

6) Celeste Welch, Junior, Digital Marketing