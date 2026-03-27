Whitmire battles back to complete the comeback at home against Clinton

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines completed an amazing comeback on Wednesday afternoon to notch their second win in the early softball season. Whitmire(2-3) defeated Clinton(3-2) at home on Wednesday, March 18th in a down to the wire thriller type of game.

The Lady Wolverines entered Wednesday’s contest coming off of their best performance so far in the far early part of the season and they looked to follow that up with another win. Clinton has been on a roll to start the season by scoring 10 or more runs in three games so far this season.

The Lady Red Devils looked like they were on pace to score a lot of runs against Whitmire because they found a way to get base runners early in this game. Kenleigh Epps got the start in the circle for the Lady Wolverines and she struggled a bit early on.

Epps started the game by walking the first four batters in the lineup which led to Clinton’s first score. The junior was then able to settle into the game and get two strikeouts. Whitmire was able to get the final out on a ground ball to get out of the bases loaded jam.

Epps was then able to get on base with a lead off ground ball in the infield and she was able to beat out the throw to first. Alleigh Corley was able to get herself going with a double that put runners in scoring position at second and third base. Unfortunately, no one was able to get those runners in for a score and Clinton would preserver their 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

The Red Devils would add a run each in the top of the second and third innings to take a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the third inning. Then, the Lady Wolverines would wake up and began to make their comeback. Epps would hit a single to get things going on offense for the home team. Ariana Jenkins would send a ball deep into the outfield for a RBI triple to get Whitmire their first score of the game.

Jenkins would continue to make an impact with her base running and was able to steal two bases that led to the Wolverines getting their second run of the inning. Whitmire would find themselves now trailing by only one run, 3-2, at the end of the third inning.

The Red Devils would do minimal damage at the top of the fourth inning to get another run on the scoreboard and extend their slim lead, 4-2. Whitmire would immediately respond at the bottom of the fourth inning and continue to storm back. Clinton began to show some fatigue and started making mental errors that led to runs. Raylin Vicars would reach base from a walk and would eventually score after reaching home safely on a wild pitch that got behind Clinton’s catcher.

The visitors would get two outs and had a chance to close out the inning on a routine ground ball , but a bad throw to first base would lead to another Whitmire score. The two teams found themselves tied 4-4 at the end of the fourth inning.

Holly Robertson would take over in the circle for Whitmire at the top of the fifth inning and she would close it out strong for the Lady Wolverines. Clinton couldn’t get anything going at the plate at the top of the fifth inning and would come back to hunt them.

Whitmire would get someone on base and then bring Kaitlyn Brooks to pinch run. She would use her speed to score on a stolen base after another wild pitch got behind the Clinton catcher. The Lady Wolverines would take a 5-4 lead and hold onto it for the remainder of the game.

They would also win another close game against Dixie on Thursday, March 19 to extend their win streak to three games. Whitmire will began region play this week on March 24th against Ware Shoals on the road.