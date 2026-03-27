Newberry College will celeberate ‘College Tennis Weekend’ on March 28

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis teams will host ‘College Tennis Weekend’ on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. The Wolves will face Lincoln Memorial University at the Oakland Tennis Center.

There will be food, drinks and swag available for all fans in attendance. All fans should also plan accordingly by bringing their own chairs because seating is limited.

The men’s team is currently have a 2-11 overall record this season and are on a five match losing streak and will look to break that streak on March 25th against Catawba on the road. The women’s tennis team are 10-3, but have loss back-to-back matches. They started the season winning 10 of their first 11 games to start the season

Newberry College athletics look forward to seeing the sports community in Newberry for this event on this upcoming Saturday.