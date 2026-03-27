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Wolves men’s volleyball complete sweep of Warren Wilson

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
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Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

SWANNANOA, N.C. — Newberry men’s volleyball completed a Friday sweep of Warren Wilson with a dominant 3-0 win, taking sets 25-12, 25-11, and 25-15 at DeVries Athletic Gymnasium.

The Wolves controlled the match from the beginning, hitting .409 as a team with 33 kills, 12 service aces, and seven total blocks. Newberry held Warren Wilson to a .000 hitting percentage and never allowed the Owls to reach more than 15 points in a set.

Timothy Cox led the attack with 9 kills and 2 service aces, while Presston Anderson added 8 kills on a .438 hitting percentage. Lucas Nieves contributed 5 kills, 3 aces, and 2 solo blocks, and Ignacio Rodriguez turned in one of the most complete performances of the night with 3 kills, 5 service aces, and a block.

Greyson Crumpton directed the offense with 22 assists, helping the Wolves hit better than .370 in all three sets. Noah Pavao added 3 kills and 2 solo blocks, while Newberry also got strong contributions from its depth, including Amir Hudgins, who finished with 3 kills and a service ace late in the third set.

With the victory, Newberry moves to 4-11 on the season and looks ahead to their next match in the Berry vs. Tusculum on Tuesday at 6pm.

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