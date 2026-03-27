No. 8 Newberry College men’s lacrosse dominates Emory & Henry

EMORY, VA. — The no. 8 Newberry College men’s lacrosse team delivered a dominant performance from start to finish on Saturday afternoon, rolling past Emory & Henry 26-6 at the Food City Complex. The Wolves improve to 9-2 overall and remain unbeaten in South Atlantic Conference play at 5-0.

A balanced offensive attack powered the Wolves, with 18 different players finding the back of the net. Gage Vigar led all scorers with four goals, while Liam Vollans turned in a standout all-around performance with two goals and two assists. Bradley David added three points (2G, 1A), and Mason Carfello also contributed three points with a goal and two assists.

Newberry wasted no time setting the tone, erupting for nine goals in the opening quarter while holding the Wasps scoreless. The Wolves continued to apply pressure in the second, adding five more goals to carry a commanding 14-1 lead into halftime. The offensive surge continued out of the break, as Newberry poured in eight third-quarter goals to extend its lead to 22-2 heading into the final frame. Ben Pawluk, Matthew Burt, and Derek Caiazzo each tallied two goals, helping fuel a Newberry offense that generated 61 total shots and 45 shots on goal.

The Wolves controlled possession throughout the contest, winning the faceoff battle 27-8 behind strong efforts from Colby Rogers and Houston Horton. Newberry also dominated ground balls 54-23, with Horton leading the way with 11. Newberry capitalized on its opportunities, converting 4-of-5 extra-man chances, while defensively limiting Emory & Henry to just two goals through the first three quarters. The Wolves finished with nine saves as a unit.

The Wolves will be back on the road Wednesday, April 1, taking on No. 2 Anderson in a 7 p.m. faceoff.