Wolves softball drops SAC doubleheader to Catawba

NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team dropped both games of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader to Catawba on Saturday at the Smith Road Complex, falling 15–8 in game one and 16–7 in game two. The Wolves generated offense in both contests, combining for 15 runs on 19 hits, but Catawba used multiple big innings across the two games to secure the sweep.

Game One: Catawba 15, Newberry 8

Newberry jumped out early with a four-run first inning and added runs in the third and fourth, but Catawba responded with consistent scoring throughout the middle innings to take control.

Christine Butler reached base three times and scored twice to pace the Wolves at the top of the lineup, while Katie Henri led the team going 3-4 with 5 RBI. Haidyn Campbell added two hits and two RBI as Newberry finished with nine hits in the opener.

Game Two: Catawba 16, Newberry 7

The Wolves answered early again in game two, scoring three runs in the second inning and two more in the third, but Catawba used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away.

Samantha Clark recorded two RBIs at the top of the lineup, Campbell drove in a run, and Emma Bailey, Avery Ingram, Graceann Thompkins, and Brooke Hodges each contributed hits as Newberry totaled 10 in the nightcap.

The Wolves look to regroup for their next match against Coker on Thursday at the Smith Road Complex at 1pm.