Wolves post strong finishes at Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track and field teams posted several strong finishes at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, with the weekend highlighted by multiple top-10 performances, relay success and personal-best marks.

Addison O’Cain led the men’s team with a fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles prelims after running a personal-best 14.74 to qualify, then placed sixth in the event final with the same time. Tavarian Thompson added a 14th-place finish in the 400 meters with a personal-best 48.58, while Jordan Kent recorded a personal-best 4:32.17 to place 14th in the mile.

The Wolves also produced strong relay results on the men’s side. Newberry’s 4×100 relay team of Cohutta Brown, Stephone Scales, John Shivers and Jamari Bennett placed fourth in 41.37, while the 4×200 relay squad of John Shivers, Bennett, Landon Tucker and Scales finished third in 1:27.62. The men’s 4×400 relay team of Tucker, Nehemiah Smith, Ethan Linder and Thompson added a ninth-place finish in 3:22.60.

Elsewhere for the men, Jamari Bennett finished 15th in the 100 meters with a time of 10.77, Landon Tucker placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.72, Ryan Wright took sixth in the pole vault after clearing 4.56 meters, Timothy Hartman placed ninth in the hammer throw with a mark of 51.00 meters and Kenton Proctor finished 12th in the javelin with a throw of 52.06 meters.

On the women’s side, Cassidy Bouchard turned in Newberry’s top finish of the meet by placing third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.14. Anna Johnson finished 14th in the open mile with a personal-best 6:14.41, while Olivia Hare placed 16th in the collegiate mile in 5:25.09.

In the field events, Kiori Butler led the way with a 10th-place finish in the shot put at 11.56 meters and added a 14th-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 35.13 meters. Adele Hillier placed 18th in the discus at 33.38 meters, and Jameria Davis finished 10th in the high jump after clearing 1.43 meters. Newberry’s women’s 4×200 relay team of Bryanna Thompson, Kamryn Adderton, Davis and Alexandra Thomas also scored a sixth-place finish in 1:44.79.

Both the men’s and women’s squads came away from the weekend with several notable finishes. The Wolves will return to competition on March 27th at hte Mount Olive Trojan Challenge in Mount Olive, NC.