A pair of Bulldogs & Rebels named to all-region teams

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A pair of Bulldogs and a pair of Rebels found their names on all-region teams. The 2025-26 high school basketball season is coming to an end with the state championships schedule to take place during the first week of March. So, that means its time for the postseason awards to be announced.

Senior center AJ Jeter and senior guard Kenton Caldwell for Newberry for region 4-AAA. They were both the leading scorers for the Bulldogs this season and last season. They also led the Bulldogs to the second round of the 3A boys state playoffs.

Jeter was also selected to the 3A all-state team.

Mid-Carolina also had two players named to the all-region team. Eigth grade center Treyvon Smith Jr. and sharp shooting junior guard Landen Wicker.

Smith Jr. averaged 12.2 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game in his first season starting on varsity. Wicker was second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.