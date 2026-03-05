Guilty pleas heard in GS Court

NEWBERRY — Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy Jr. accepted the following guilty pleas in a recent General Sessions Court:

• Robert R. Glymph, second degree domestic violence eight months in prison credit 44 days; first degree assault and battery, 10 years in prison credit one day.

• Eduard Villeda, traffic/failure to give information and render aid, two days in jail credit two days.

• Israel Dolores Martinez, driving under suspension 30 days in jail credit 30 days.

• Jeffrey Lamar Gantt, possession with intent to distribute cocaine seven years in prison credit four days.

• David Baze Byrd, petit larceny – third of subsequent property crime 63 days in jail, credit 63 days.

• John Michael Hughes contributing to the delinquency of a minor three years in prison provided upon the service of one day balance is suspended with probation for three years credit one day.

• William Michael Gallman, first degree assault and battery, 10 years in prison provided upon the service of 30 months, balance is suspended with probation for four years, credit 324 days.

• Travis Lamont Griffin breach of peace – aggravated in nature, under the Youthful Offender Act, six years in prison, provided upon the service of 44 days, balance is suspended with probation for two years, credit 44 days.

• Ricardo Perez Hernandez, driving under the influence, two days in jail, credit two days.

• Jazmine Elizabeth Harris, reckless driving, one day in jail credit one day.

• Soloris Katrena Grant, driving under the influence, two days in jail, credit two days.

• Freddie Lee Dozier, shoplifting, eight days in jail, credit eight days.

• Jared Hampton Homesley, petit larceny, two days in jail, credit two days.

• Troy James Floyd, third degree domestic violence, 90 days in jail, provided upon the service of five days, balance is suspended, credit five days.

• Jartavious Cortez Williams, possession of I-V controlled substances, 43 days in jail, credit 43 days.

• Kendrick Demonte (Lamond) Dunlap, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 15 years in prison, provided upon the service of 11 days, balance is suspended with probation for three years, credit 11 days.

• Thurmond Phanaza Salters Jr., failure to stop for blue light, second degree domestic violence, two years in prison, credit 84 days.

• Jason Scott Johnston, possession of methamphetamine, three days in jail, credit three days.

• Audriauna Lexus Lester, second degree harassment, two days in jail, credit two days.

• Brandon Marquette Joiner, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, six years in prison, credit 173 days.

• Jalen Juwarn Bates Caldwell, possession of marijuana/hash, under the Youthful Offender Act, 30 days, provided upon the service of two days, credit two days; possession of crack cocaine, under the Youthful Offender Act, three years.

• Larry Lee Jones, possession of crack cocaine, 49 days in jail, credit 49 days; possession of a stolen handgun two years in prison, credit 49 days.

• Shakim Al-Malik Smith, possession of fentanyl, three years in prison, credit 62 days; unlawful neglect of a child, 10 years in prison, provided upon the service of 62 days, balance is suspended with probation for three years, credit 62 days; second degree domestic violence, three years in prison, credit 62 days.

• Bennie Edward Hall Jr., forgery, two days in jail, credit two days.

• Tyleik Jae’owon Sanders, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful neglect of a child, under the Youthful Offender Act, six years, credit 79 days.

• Santos Torres, filing a false police report, 21 days in jail, credit 21 days.

• Timothy Ray Collins, third degree assault and battery, one day in jail, credit one day.

• Elijah Lemyse Cannon, failure to stop for blue light, three years in prison, provided upon the service of one day, balance is suspended, credit one day.

• James Stewart Turner, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain offenses, seven months in prison, credit 26 days.

• Tyresa Naje Cunningham, unlawful neglect of a child, 10 years in prison, provided upon the service of two days, balance is suspended with probation for three years, credit two days.

• Eugene Esteban Lyles, beach of peace – aggravated in nature, four years in prison, provided upon the service of 60 days, balance is suspended with probation for two years, credit 60 days.

• Randeis Jamar Gary, breach of peace, 30 days in jail, credit 30 days.

• Alonzo Knight Jr., possession of I-V controlled substances, three days in jail, credit three days.

• Javonte Deyqan Gallman, possession of methamphetamine, 90 days in jail, credit 27 days.

• Sandra D. Roberts, second degree assault and battery, 60 days in jail, credit 60 days.

• Bennie Jerome Kibler, petit larceny, 66 days in jail, credit 66 days.