Wolves held scoreless at home in tough loss to Emory & Henry

NEWBERRY – Newberry baseball was blanked by Emory & Henry in a pitching-dominated South Atlantic Conference matchup Friday at Smith Road Complex, dropping a 3–0 decision. The Wasps’ arms kept Newberry off the scoreboard all nine innings, while Emory & Henry got just enough offense early to claim the win and hand the Wolves their first conference setback of the weekend.

Newberry’s lineup was limited to seven hits against a tough Emory & Henry staff. The Wolves’ best scoring chance came in the fourth inning when Nick Foster and Keillor Osbon reached, but Newberry was unable to capitalize as the Wasps escaped unscathed.

Offensively, Osbon’s triple in the eighth highlighted Newberry’s biggest swing, and Newberry stole multiple bases (including by Osbon, Bryson Nuckols, and Cooper Raines), but timely hits eluded the Wolves.

Newberry’s pitching staff kept the game close after the early damage, with Jacob Clark taking the loss after seven innings of three-run baseball and reliever Caden Beaver shutting down the Wasps in the late innings.