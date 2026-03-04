Wolves men’s volleyball battles hard but falls at Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, GA – Newberry men’s volleyball competed in all three sets at Fort Valley State, but the Wolves came up short in a 0–3 loss (26-28, 16-25, 20-25) to the Wildcats on Saturday in Fort Valley, Ga. Despite a gritty effort and multiple strong individual performances, Newberry was unable to sustain offensive momentum against a balanced FVSU attack that finished with a collective hitting percentage above .280 for the match.

In set one, Newberry pushed the Wildcats to the limit, matching intensity point for point before Fort Valley State held out with the 28-26 decision. The Wolves stayed competitive throughout set two and set three but were unable to string together enough sustained runs to swing either in their favor, finishing each set within reach before the home team pulled away late. FVSU’s balanced offense kept Newberry on its heels, while the Wolves battled with energy and effort until the final points.

The Wolves will face North Greenville in the Berry in their next match on Tuesday at 6pm.