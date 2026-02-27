Newberry College men’s volleyball goes down in five set thriller

NEWBERRY — Newberry men’s volleyball played one of its most competitive matches of the season but ultimately dropped a five-set thriller, 3–2, to King University (Tenn.) at Eleazer Arena on Thursday night. After splitting the first two sets and trading momentum throughout, both teams battled into a decisive fifth where King pulled away for the narrow victory.

Newberry’s offense was paced by Lucas Nieves, who led all players with 22 kills and hit an efficient .306, while Preston Anderson added 15 kills and three blocks and Ignacio Rodriguez chipped in nine kills on an impressive .571 hitting clip. Setter Greyson Crumpton fueled the offense with 47 assists, and in the back row Timothy Cox (11 digs) and Nieves (10) anchored Newberry’s defensive efforts. The Wolves also contributed five aces and a strong team effort at the net with eight team blocks.

The Wolves will be on the road in their next match vs. Life University on Feb. 27th.