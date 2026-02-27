Wolves softball drops hard-fought doubleheader at Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Newberry softball dropped both games of Friday’s (Feb. 20) doubleheader at Lander, falling 5–2 in the opener before the Bearcats pulled away late for a 6–3 win in Game 2. The Wolves got a big swing from Katie Henri in Game 1 and built an early three-run cushion in Game 2, but Lander used a decisive sixth inning in the first game and a three-run third inning in the nightcap to swing momentum at Doug Spears Field.

Game 1 – Lander 5, Newberry 2

After Lander scored in the first, Newberry grabbed the lead in the fourth when Katie Henri launched a two-run homer to left to score Payton Little and put the Wolves up 2–1. Lander answered immediately to tie it in the bottom half, then broke the game open with three runs in the sixth to secure the 5–2 decision. Henri drove in both Newberry runs, while Christine Butler (2-for-4) and GraceAnn Thompkins (2-for-3) each posted multi-hit games.

Game 2 – Lander 6, Newberry 3

Newberry struck first and built a 3–0 lead behind an RBI groundout and a two-RBI third inning that included Samantha Clark’s RBI double and Payton Little’s sacrifice fly. Lander responded with three in the third to tie it, then took the lead for good in the fifth on a two-run double by K. Vonachen before adding a solo homer in the sixth. Clark finished with two RBIs, and GraceAnn Thompkins went 2-for-3 again as the Wolves totaled five hits in the nightcap.