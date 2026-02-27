Bulldogs survive at home against Waccamaw to advance in 3A playoffs

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs had their hands full in their first round matchup, but a second half surge help them advance to the second round of the 3A state playoffs. Newberry(11-13, 3-5 region 4-AAA) defeated Waccamaw(18-8, 6-4 region 5-AAA) 64-58 at home on Monday, Feb. 17th in the first round.

The Bulldogs and the Warriors first round matchup was the definition of high school playoffs basketball. The two teams traded blows from each other, but the home team was able to outlasts the scrappy Warriors.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth tug of war for both squads. The teams were tied 8-8 in the first quarter then Newberry went on a 6-0 run and looked as if they were going to take over the game, but Waccamaw would respond. The visitors closed the first quarter on a 7-3 run to tie the game. The two teams were even at 17-17 going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a struggle for the home team because Waccamaw turned up their defensive pressure. Newberry struggled with the pressure and committed 10 turnovers in the second quarter. Senior guard Gavin Brown carried the offensive for the Bulldogs in the second quarter.

Brown four of the team’s 13 total points in the second quarter and assisted on two more buckets. He also was able to break through the Warriors full court pressure and help end a nearly four minute scoring drought for the Bulldogs. The senior finished the first half with seven points.

Newberry closed the first half on a 11-4 run after falling behind by 10 points. They went into the half trailing 31-30, but would make their run in the third quarter.

The home team were able to steal momentum at the end of the first half and it carried over to the second half. Brown made his first attempt in the third quarter, and it quickly gave the Bulldogs the lead back , 33-31. Senior center AJ Jeter also continued his dominate performance in the first half as well.

Senior guard Kenton Caldwell arrived late to the party but he eventually put his imprint on the game. He scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, including four points in the third quarter. Newberry started the second half on a 10-0 run and didn’t let up, but the Warriors wouldn’t go away quietly.

The Bulldogs led 48-40 at the end of the third quarter and would keep their momentum throughout the fourth quarter. Waccamaw would pick their scoring up in the final period after being held to just nine points as a team in the previous quarter.

The visitors would start to make their run after Caldwell picked up a crucial fourth foul with 6:18 left to play in the game. He would have to spend majority of the fourth quarter on the bench and it added more pressure to Brown and Jeter especially after being down one starter, Jason Dunbar.

Jeter would score six of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. Brown would score three points in the fourth quarter but continued to put pressure on the Warriors’ defense by getting to the free-throw line.

“I just told them at halftime that we had 10 turnovers in the second quarter alone and we were only down by one. We played our worst in the second quarter and were only down by one. So I said, ‘let’s go out here and be turnover free and we will have a chance,” said Bulldogs head coach Adonis Hill.

Newberry would close out the game by making their free throws and holding the Warriors off. Brown, Jeter and Caldwell would all finish scoring in double figures. Brown had 13 points and Caldwell finished with 14 points.

“That’s the grit we have with our seniors. Kenton was a little hurt tonight and he was laboring just trying to get through the game. Gavin just said I got to take up some of the slack and AJ also played well. All of our seniors really stepped up,” Hill stated.

Brown had a rough senior season, but came up big in the playoffs when his team needed him the most.

“We are family, so I got their back just like they got my back. I knew I had to step up because that’s what I had to do. This our last ride and a lot of seniors on the team. It’s win or go home now,” said Brown.

Newberry will have a few days off before traveling to face Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday, Feb. 20th. The second round game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.