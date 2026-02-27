Lady Bulldogs season comes to an end after first round exit

NEWBERRY — The Lady Bulldogs gets an early exit from the playoffs this season after making a magical run to the quarterfinals in 2025. Newberry(7-15, 3-5 region 4-AAA) fell 65-47 at home to Waccamaw(11-10, 5-5 region 5-AAA) on Tuesday, Feb. 17th.

A day after both programs varsity boys’ teams got together for a first round matchup at Willie L. Scott Sr. Gymnasium, the varsity girls’ teams meet on the same floor for their first round matchup. This game, much like the boys’ game, had all of the elements of an intense high school playoffs matchup.

The first quarter was a high intensity back-and-forth game between these two teams. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away late the first quarter to go on a 8-2 run after the score was tied 12-12. The trio of senior guard Daizee Williams, senior forward Jasmine Robinson and junior guard Tamaria Wadsworth set the tone for the home team. The trio combined to score 16 of the 20 total points with Williams and Wadsworth scoring six points each.

Newberry would lead 20-14 at the end of the first quarter. The home team started the second quarter on the wrong end of a run. Waccamaw turned up their defensive pressure and the turnovers began to pile up for the Lady Bulldogs. They committed 10 turnovers in the quarter and the Lady Warriors started the quarter on a 8-0 run to reclaim the lead, 23-20, which forced Newberry to call a timeout.

The home team were able to regroup after the timeout, and Williams turned defense into offense. The senior was able to get a steal and score through the contact on the fast break. She nailed the free-throw and that tied the game, 23-23. The two teams went back-and-forth, but Newberry was able to steal momentum right before the half.

Senior guard Layla Thompson was able to get the steal and score an easy lay-up as time expired in the first half. Newberry trailed 32-29 at halftime, but was able to survive a second quarter storm by the Lady Warriors.

The third quarter started off much like the previous quarter, and Newberry had a hard time dealing with the full court defensive pressure by Waccamaw. Newberry had three early turnovers at the start of the second half that lead to easy buckets in transition. The visitors took a 42-36 lead about halfway through the quarter and the Lady Bulldogs could never regroup.

Junior guard Ayami Prior and freshman forward Avery Collins for the Warriors were too much to handle in this game, but especially in the third quarter. Prior began to push the pace and score in transition while Collins began to dominate on the inside.

Waccamaw went into the fourth quarter with a 48-39 lead and didn’t look back. The Lady Bulldogs struggled in the fourth quarter and it started with Robinson fouling out with 7:28 left in regulation. She would exit the game with nine points and seven rebounds. Then, backup center Zy Dunbar committed a foul and receive a technical foul as well on the same play.

The Warriors were able to knock down all four free throw attempts and that extended their lead into double-digits, 52-41. Then, Newberry went into a slump on offense that they couldn’t shake. They weren’t able to buy a basket and missed three-of-four free throw attempts over a nearly three minute span.

Williams would also foul out for the Lady Bulldogs with 2:37 left to play in the final quarter. She would finish with a team-high 14 points, but only was only 4-of-16 from the free-throw line. Newberry was 8-of-25 as team from the free-throw line.

Newberry would get outscored 17-8 in the final quarter and saw their season end. The Lady Bulldogs will lose seven seniors and will lean on a lot of young talent next year. Congratulations, to one of the most successful senior classes in school history. They have made four consecutive trips the playoffs, a quarterfinals appearance, h0sted three home playoffs games and has finished at least in the top-four of the region every season during their high school careers. Williams is also a multiple time all-region selection.