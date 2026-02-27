Newberry College women’s lacrosse falls to ranked Bearcats in road matchup

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team battled nationally ranked No. 25 Lander on the road Wednesday afternoon, falling 11-4 after trailing 5-1 at halftime at Van Taylor Stadium.

The Wolves struck early in the second quarter when Jadie Burns found the back of the net to put Newberry on the board. After Lander extended its lead, the Wolves responded in the third period with goals from Ryann Bunner, assisted by Ella Todd, and later a goal from Todd herself to trim the deficit. Burns added her second goal of the afternoon in the fourth quarter to round out Newberry’s scoring effort in the 11-4 final against the 25th-ranked Bearcats.

In goal, Presley Green recorded five saves while facing 26 total shots from the nationally ranked opponent. As a team, Newberry finished with 19 shots (9 on goal), collected 20 ground balls, secured 7 draw controls, and went 17-of-23 on clears.The Wolves’ record is now 3–1 overall and 1–0 in SAC play. They will be back home on February 28 at 1 PM against Converse.