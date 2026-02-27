Wolves track & field dominate at Tryon Invite

MILL SPRING, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track and field teams delivered a strong showing at the Tryon College & Open, highlighted by multiple event wins, personal records, and a dominant relay performance.

Men’s Highlights

The Wolves were especially impressive on the track, claiming several event titles. In the 300m, Newberry swept the top three spots as Landon Tucker led the way with a first-place finish in 35.36, followed closely by John Shivers (35.55) and Tavarian Thompson (36.10).

Newberry’s 800m crew also shined, with Tyler Shumate capturing first place in 1:55.56 and Jordan Kent placing second in 1:58.51 with a personal record.

The Wolves closed the meet in emphatic fashion, winning the 4x400m relay. The quartet of Shivers, Shumate, Thompson, and Tucker combined for a first-place time of 3:22.77.

In the sprints, Stephone Scales clocked a 7.09 in the 60m prelims to qualify for the final, while Cohutta Brown posted a personal-best 7.17. Brown later added a seventh-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.71m (22-0.25). Jamari Bennett recorded a personal record of 22.12 in the 200m.

Addison O’Cain turned in a strong performance in the 60m hurdles, finishing second overall with a personal-best 8.26 and earning an automatic qualifier out of his heat.

Over the hurdles, Quentin Smith placed eighth with a personal-best 10.33 in the 60m hurdles.

In the distance events, Drew Benson placed fourth in the 3000m with a season-best 9:26.71, while Sullivan Smith recorded a personal record of 9:44.32.

In the field events, Billy Bishay cleared 1.68m (5-6) to place third in the high jump and added an eighth-place finish in the long jump at 6.63m (21-9). In the pole vault, Ryan Wright won the event with a clearance of 4.35m (14-3.25).

Freshman Jaylen Cobb led the way in the weight throw, placing fourth with a mark of 14.66m (48-1.25). Jaxson Moody added an 11th-place finish in the shot put (11.96m) and 14th in the weight throw (11.12m).

Women’s Highlights

On the women’s side, the Wolves also turned in several standout performances.

In the 60m, Leiyana Rose ran 8.14 to finish second overall and qualify for the final.

The hurdle crew had an outstanding day, as Bryanna Thompson won the 60m hurdles in 9.30, and Madalynn Williams followed with a second-place finish in 9.92. Zakarah Powell added a fifth-place finish in 10.81.

In the 300m, Kamryn Adderton claimed first place in 43.01, and Nia Quimby placed second with a personal-best 44.51. Brittany Montgomery added a fourth-place finish in the 400m (1:03.32).

In the distance events, Olivia Hare finished second in her section of the mile with a personal-best 2:24.59. Kayleigh Geel placed seventh in the 3000m in 5:55.55.

In the field events, Kylynn Boyd placed sixth in the shot put with a mark of 10.56m (34-7.75), while Adele Hillier recorded a personal record of 9.25m (30-4.25) to finish eighth. Hillier also placed 11th in the weight throw (10.64m).

Overall, the Wolves showcased depth across sprints, distance, relays, and field events. The Wolves will return to action on February 28th for the SAC Indoor Championship.