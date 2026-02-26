LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council gave updates on a number of town renovations during their February council meeting.

Mayor Jana Jayroe said playground equipment for Reunion Park was expected to arrive soon and that the mulch under the equipment will be rubber. There will also be curbing with tuff around the equipment. Jayroe reported that there is more sidewalk to be poured, painting and seeing of grass to be completed – completion at this point will possibly be the end of March.

Jayroe and Councilman Marty Frick also updated Council on the Rocky Branch meeting that was held Feb. 9. Alph Tree and The Palmetto Trail are working together to clear the trail. The next significant work will not be until mid-March when the Palmetto Trail will come to move debris as far back from the trail as possible. The trail will also be remarked to avoid some of the areas that were damaged from fallen trees, allowing the trail to become a “standard trail.” The standard trail requirements would make the trail wider, more visible and less steep. There will also be well and bathroom issues to be addressed as well – once work is completed a grand reopening will be scheduled.

In new business, Council reviewed the scope of work for the town’s current lawn maintenance company. The contract has one more year before a new proposal is requested, if approved by council. Frick noted that more attention was needed for the sidewalk on Mountain Street and South Boundary. It was also noted that there may be some contract updates to address Reunion Park and Rocky Branch. Council will review the scope of work and consider renewal during next month’s meeting.

Newberry County Councilman Karl Sease attended the meeting and gave an update to council. He informed council of the hiring of new County Administrator Ted Luckadoo. Sease also addressed the need for additional fire trucks, ambulances and EMS personnel in the county. He said there are also plans being made for the 250th anniversary of the United States with several events planned starting in late June.

Terry Watkins from the Boland House was also present during the meeting. Representing the Little Mountain Business Alliance, Watkins asked about planing for the 2026 Reunion. In the town’s unofficial meeting minutes, Jayroe said a final decision had not been made. Reunion Park is still under construction and there was no formal completion date at that time.

In a Facebook post on the Little Mountain Reunion page posted on Sunday, it was determined that the Little Mountain Reunion would be taking a break in 2026. The post said the decision was a tough call, but with the ongoing renovations at Reunion Park it was best to make the decision now and give vendors, volunteers and everyone involved time to plan ahead. Additionally, the post said suggestions are being taken into consideration to possibly move the Reunion out of the August heat and instead have the Reunion in the spring.

Watkins also said that the Alliance is planning for the upcoming year and is interested in overseeing the Christmas tee lighting event. He added that Lake Murray Flower Shoppe was considering hosting a farmers market this summer in their new building.

In other business, a budget planning worksheet will be prepared for Council to review during next month’s meeting. The planning will give everyone an opportunity to discuss the budget in March and April with readings in May and June for the 2026-27 general operating budget.

Council also reviewed a copy of the current fee schedule for town facilities. Council had requested to review the schedule to see if any adjustments were necessary. Jayroe said she had information on the rentals at Crooked Creek and would share that information with Council for comparison – the fee schedule will be revisited at the March meeting.

