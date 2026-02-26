NEWBERRY – The 10th annual South Carolina Clay Conference pottery sale will soon return to Newberry as part of the SC Clay Conference hosted by the City of Newberry and Newberry Arts Center (NAC). The pottery sale is being held at the Old Newberry Hotel, 1110 Caldwell Street in Newberry on Friday, February 27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 28 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The sale is free to attend, and visitors are welcome to view the work of over 45 clay artists. All the work displayed is available for purchase. Included in this once-a-year sale is the work of the 2026 conference presenters, Martha Grover and Julia Galloway.

“The variety of functional pottery, sculpture, and clay art pieces, all in one place, is unmatched in our state,” said Marquerite Palmer, NAC program director. “Not only will you be able to view and purchase work of many in-state and out-of-state clay artists, just seeing the variety of art that can be created with clay is amazing!”

Conference presenter Martha Grover is a functional potter who lives in Bethel Maine. Grover’s work has been shown nationally and internationally and can be found in galleries across the country. Her work has also been featured in many publications.

Conference presenter, Julia Galloway is a professor and studio potter at the University of Montana, Missoula. Her utilitarian pottery is in the collections of more than 25 museums. Galloway is currently deep into an eight-year project, making an urn for each threatened, endangered, extinct and recovered species in the United States.

While the pottery sale is open to the public, the conference itself is only open to those who have registered to attend. The three-day conference brings attendees from all over South Carolina, as well as additional states, to learn from world-class presenters, demonstrating their expertise in clay.

For more information about the conference and the pottery sale, call the Newberry Arts Center at 803-321-1022, or visit the conference’s website at www.southcarolinaclayconference.com. You can also visit the NAC website at www.newberryartscenter.com.